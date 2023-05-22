Rangiuru winger Peter Sullivan (with the ball) scored a hat-trick against Katikati on Saturday. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Just six points separate first and sixth in the Baywide standings, with Te Puke’s two teams still in the mix for a playoff place.

Te Puke Sports and Rangiuru both had bonus point wins on the road Saturday - Te Puke beating Rangataua in Maungatapu and Rangiuru accounting for Katikati.

Despite the wet conditions, the Pirates backs had a field day with wingers Wemin Kapia and Leonard Finau both crossing in the first 15 minutes and fullback Taine Craig-Ranga getting a brace. Jack Hollinshead then got in on the action with a try of his own that he converted to add to his two earlier successes.

Rangataua’s only points of the first 40 minutes came right on the halftime whistle.

Second-half tries to Atutahi Henare and Jayden Tane plus an Ash Moeke conversion had Te Puke win 43-12.

Rangiuru were out of sight by halftime, taking a 38-0 lead into the sheds thanks to tries from Peter Sullivan (3), Kirwan Te Hiini-Reid, Te Haamana Grant Te Aute and Yuki Takimura. Fletcher Carpenter added four conversions. Te Hiini-Reid and Te Aute doubled their personal try tally after the break with Carpenter adding both conversions and Riaihe Jacobs rounding out the scoring.

Defending Baywide champions Mount Maunganui repelled a spirited challenge from Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa at Blake Park on Saturday and now sit one point behind top dog Tauranga Sports, who beat Judea at Tauranga Domain.

Greerton Marist returned from their road trip with a 42-5 win over Rotoiti, while Te Puna beat Ngongotahā 52-0.

Eastern Districts kept their unbeaten record intact after inflicting a 28-10 defeat on Pāpāmoa in Western Bay of Plenty Rugby. Arataki beat Greerton Marist by nine points to remain in contention for the Western Bay Baywide promotion berth.

Mount Maunganui withstood a strong Matakana Island forward pack to win 38-0, Te Puke Sports won a high-scoring affair against Rangataua 45-29, Tauranga Sports beat Judea by 62 unanswered points with Rangiuru posting a win in their match with Katikati.

Mount Maunganui and Te Puna opened the Bay of Plenty Colts competition in the early action at Blake Park. Mount Maunganui, led by captain Asher Delany-Townsend, won a gripping struggle 15-7, after the scores were locked at seven points apiece at halftime.

Taupō United, who are playing by invitation in the Bay of Plenty competition, were too strong for Te Puke Sports, winning 45-0, with Greerton Marist beating Kahukura 22-0.

RESULTS

Baywide

Tauranga Sports 48 Judea 10 (HT 26-10), Rangiuru 57 Katikati 12 (HT 40-0), Te Puke Sports 43 Rangataua 12 (HT 31-7), Greerton Marist 42 Rotoiti 5 (HT 21-0), Mount Maunganui 17 Whakarewarewa 0 (HT 3-0), Te Puna 52 Ngongotahā 0 (HT 26-0)

Points table (provisional): Tauranga Sports 25, Mount Maunganui 24, Te Puke Sports 24, Te Puna 23, Rangiuru 21, Whakarewarewa 20, Greerton Marist 17, Ngongotahā 10, Rangataua 8, Rotoiti 6, Judea 1, Katikati 0.

WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby Results

Te Puke Sports 45 Rangataua 29, Tauranga Sports 62 Judea 0, Rangiuru 24 Katikati 10, Arataki 34 Greerton Marist 25, Mount Maunganui 38 Matakana Island 0, Eastern Districts 28 Pāpāmoa 10, Te Puna the bye.

Points table (provisional): Eastern Districts 25, Te Puna 23, Arataki 23, Mount Maunganui 21, Te Puke Sports 20, Tauranga Sports 20, Greerton Marist 16, Rangiuru 15, Pāpāmoa 9, Rangataua 7, Matakana Island 5, Katikati 1, Judea 0.

WBOPRS Baywide Promotion Competition (Provisional): Eastern Districts 25, Arataki 23, Pāpāmoa 9, Matakana Island 5.

BOPRU Colts Results

Taupō United 45 Te Puke Sports 0, Mount Maunganui 15 Te Puna 7, Greerton Marist 22 Kahukura 0.

Points table (provisional): Taupō United 5, Greerton Marist 5, Mount Maunganui 4, Te Puna 0, Kahukura 0, Te Puke Sports 0.

DRAWS May 27

Baywide (2.45pm)

Te Puke v Judea, Murray Salt Stadium; Greerton Marist v Katikati, Greerton Park; Whakarewarewa v Rangataua, Puarenga Park; Te Puna v Rotoiti, Maramatanga Park; Ngongotahā v Mount Maunganui, Ngongotahā Domain; Rangiuru v Tauranga Sports, Centennial Park.

WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby Draw (1pm)

Greerton Marist v Katikati, Greerton Park; Eastern Districts v Rangataua, Paengaroa Domain; Te Puna v Arataki, Maramatanga Park; Rangiuru v Tauranga Sports, Centennial Park, Pāpāmoa v Matakana Island, Gordon Spratt Reserve; Mount Maunganui the bye.

BOPRU Colts Competition (1pm)

Te Puke Sports v Mount Maunganui, Murray Salt Stadium; Taupō United v Greerton Marist, Taupō; Te Puna v Kahukura, Maramatanga Park.



