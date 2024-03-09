All-rounder Ben Vyver scored 78 from 52 balls, but it wasn’t enough to save Te Puke from defeat against Greerton.

The Versatile Williams Cup standings have taken on a familiar look, with four Western Bay of Plenty teams occupying the top four spots.

Greerton, Te Puke, Cadets and Mount Maunganui have all had their names engraved on the Williams Cup in the past decade.

In the latest round of games, Greerton made light work of Te Puke’s score of 208 when they cruised to a seven-wicket victory at the Te Puke Domain on Saturday.

Te Puke opener Ben Vyver got the hosts away to a flyer, belting 78 from only 52 balls before being stumped by Alex Oakley. Jared Tutty and Tom MacRury halted the Te Puke momentum with three wickets apiece.

Batting at No 3, Tim Clarke anchored his side’s innings with an unbeaten 66. Charles Williams opened Greerton’s proceedings with 42, while Tom MacRury blasted 52 not out from only 19 balls, with all but six runs coming from boundaries.

Central Indians had a short and sharp affair with Pāpāmoa. The visitors to Rotorua’s Smallbone Park were rolled for a meagre 49 runs. Aaron Bennett took three wickets for three runs while Ben Holt also grabbed a three-wicket bag.

The Pāpāmoa bowlers applied some pressure in taking four wickets before Central Indians triumphed with the second ball of the 13th over.

Defending champions Cadets made a well-timed run in recent weeks after a slow start to their title defence. On Saturday, they repelled the challenge of Lake Taupō CC, chasing down a good-sized target at Fergusson Park.

The visitors won the toss and backed their batsmen when they put the home side in the field. Taupō were quickly in trouble, losing their first two wickets with only one run on the board.

Michael Mitchell dug in at No 3 to top-score with a hard-fought 58 from 137 balls. Archie Harrison and Habib Malik provided plenty of assistance, both reaching the 30s, as the Taupō side posted 179 for the loss of nine wickets. Ollie Curtis was the best of the hosts’ bowlers with three wickets for 26 runs.

Marcel Collett got Cadets away to a grand start with 47 at the top of Cadets’ batting order. Blake Pentecost took his team through to victory with an unbeaten 40, with his team having four wickets in hand.

Geyser City had a successful trip to the Western Bay of Plenty, defending 131, in bowling Tauranga Boys’ College out for 91 to claim a 42-run win. Alexander Roy got on to the season honours boards with six wickets for 15 runs.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup Results

Craigs Geyser City 133 (Rhydian Spice 3/12, Scott Curtis 3/13) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College 91 (Sebastian Heath 36; Alexander Roy 6/15, Ben Astwood 3/23)

Pāpāmoa 49 (Aaron Bennett 3/3, Ben Holt 3/29) lost to Sandford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 50/4 (Sam Wilson 3/20)

Flying Mullet Te Puke 208 (Ben Vyver 78, Mike De beer 45; Tom MacRury 3/45, Jared Tutty 3/51) lost to Eves Realty Greerton 209/3 (Tim Clarke 66no, Tom MacRury 52no, Charles Williams 42)

Generation Homes Lake Taupō 179/9 (Michael Mitchell 58, Archie Harrison 39, Habib Malik 33; Ollie Curtis 3/26) lost to Element IMF Cadets 180/6 (Marcel Collett 47, Blake Pentecost 40no)

Mount Maunganui the bye.

Points table (provisional): Greerton 32, Te Puke 29, Cadets 29, Mount Maunganui 26, Central Indians 24, Pāpāmoa 24, Lake Taupō 22, Geyser 21, Tauranga Boys’ College 12



