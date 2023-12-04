Baywide cricket: Te Puke march on

Josh earle scored a century as Te Puke amassed 304 runs then declared against Greerton.

Baywide Cricket

Competition leaders Te Puke retained top spot by simply batting Greerton out of the match and taking a winning draw.

Te Puke posted a massive 304 for seven in declaring in the 70th over of the 100-over encounter. Josh Earle anchored the Te Puke total with a neat undefeated century. Earle received plenty of assistance from Cam Riley, with 82, including a huge hit onto the Fraser St tarseal on the full.

Greerton were content to bat out the 29 remaining overs, losing six wickets on the way. Aiden Green top-scored for the hosts in belting 46 runs from 33 balls.

Pāpāmoa chased down the Central Indians’ total of 250 for seven declared. Lovely Sandhu led the Rotorua team with 69 runs, with Allan Arora claiming a five-wicket bag. Pieter Osborne was the Pāpāmoa hero with 90 runs, batting at the top of the order.

Results

Bayleys Bay of Plenty Cup

Flying Mullet Te Puke 304/7-dec (Josh Earle 100no, Cam Riley 82, Tai Bridgman-Raison 33, Loughie Keaney 3/17) defeated Greerton 114/6 (Aiden Green 46) Result: Winning draw

Generation Homes Lake Taupō 210/6-dec (Archie Harrison 77. Michael Mitchell 65, Isaac White 4/50) lost to Element IMF Cadets 213/9 (Isaac White 48no, Blake Pentecost 36, Habib Malik 4/86) Result: Outright victory

Craigs Investment Partners Tauranga Boys’ College 214/6-dec (Scott Curtis 59no, Jake Riley 51no, Luke Scrimgeour 37, Kasun Menda 3/40) defeated Craigs Investment Partners Geyser City 170/9 (Goldendeep Singh Brar 53, Jake Riley 3/21) Result: Winning draw

Sanford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 250/7-dec (Lovely Sandhu 69, Stephen Nicholls 47, Jake Rowe 31, Aaron Bennett 30, Allan Arora 5/80) lost to Pāpāmoa 251/8 (Pieter Osborne 90, Nilhil Vishwanath 57, Stephen Nicholls 5/64) Result: Outright victory

Mount Maunganui the bye

Standings: Te Puke 88, Geyser City 65, Mount Maunganui 53, Cadets 50, Greerton 46, Pāpāmoa 46, Central Indians 45, Lake Taupō 44, Tauranga Boys’ College 25.



