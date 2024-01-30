Baywide cricket: First win for Papamoa

Sam Lund (bowling) took two wickets in Te Puke’s rain-affected loss to Central Indians.

Pāpāmoa scored their first win in this seasons’s Williams Cup after a loss and a bye in the first two rounds.

Pāpāmoa’s win over Geyser City at Alice Johnson Oval was set up by Kade Smit (35) and Keagan Bromilow (32), with the hosts bowled out for 181. Goldendeep Singh Brar took four wickets at a cost of five runs.

Twenty-nine runs from Scott McKnight batting at nine shone like a beacon, as Geyser City were bowled out for 79. Mathew Rees’ three wickets removed the Rotorua side’s top order, with Allan Arora taking four wickets for 29 runs.

The Duckworth Lewis method of deciding rain-affected matches was called upon in the Central Indians’ victory against Te Puke in Rotorua.

Batting first, the hosts reached 156, with the last wicket falling in the 44th over. Josh Earle, Sam Lund and Raminder Singh each took two wickets.

Te Puke were on 83 for five when the rain came. Mike De Beer reached 37 before being bowled out by Jake Rowe.

Elsewhere, Greerton defeated Mount Maunganui in a nail-biter of the game that was part of the Greerton club’s 50th jubilee celebrations.

Mount Maunganui were asked to bat first after losing the toss at Pemberton Park. The visitors were in early trouble at 40 for four before the arrival of Mount legend Peter Drysdale at the crease.

Drysdale set about getting his team back into the game, working the ball around the field for 31 runs off 54 balls. Gus Tustin and bowler Chris Atkinson both reached the 20s.

Mount Maunganui were removed for 148, with two balls to come, in the rain-reduced 40-overs-per-side game. Andrew Friskney bowled with genuine enthusiasm to take three wickets for 29 runs.

After Greerton lost the opening pair with 30-odd runs on the board, captain Anish Desai, stepped up to the plate. A nail-biting finish saw the skipper post a patient 63 not-out as his side got home to a three-wicket victory, with just two balls to spare.

Versatile Williams Cup results

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 148 (Peter Drysdale 31, Andrew Friskney 3/29) lost to Eves Realty Greerton 151/7 (Anish Desai 63no, Tim Clarke 39; Craig Baldry 3/15).

Craigs Tauranga Boys’ College 127 (Nihar Parmar 30) lost to Generation Homes Lake 80/1 (Caleb Bate 32no) by way of DL method.

Pāpāmoa 181 (Kade Smit 35, Keagan Bromilow 32; GS Brar 4-5) defeated Craigs Geyser City 79 (Allan Arora 4/29, Mathew Rees 3-5).

Sanford Wall Lawyers Central Indians (Jeff Simmons 56) defeated Flying Mullet Te Puke 83/5 (Mike De Beer 37; Jake Rowe 3/10) by way of DL.