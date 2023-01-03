Baywave closing for upgrades and maintenance

Baywave lap pool.

Baywave Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Mount Maunganui will be temporarily closed for planned renewals, upgrades, and maintenance work.

Clubfit Baywave gym and Baywave Massage Therapy will be closed for four weeks from January 16, and, all going to plan, will reopen on February 13.

The Baywave aquatic facility and poolside café will be closed for about 12 weeks, and is set to reopen in time for Easter 2023.

“To maintain our public aquatic facilities to a high standard and to ensure proper asset management, closures like this are required every three to four years to allow us to undertake important remedial works,” Baywave manager Mike Page said.

“The last closure was in September 2019. There is never an ideal time to close - however, in summer, the warm sunny weather often draws customers to the beach and outdoor pools. This makes it the best possible time for us to do this work.”

During the closure, the following jobs will be completed:

• Extensive replacement of water pipes

• Non-slip poolside flooring installed around all pools to improve safety and cleanliness

• Resurfacing pool steps to improve health and safety

• Planned renewals and maintenance to the plant room, bore pump and motor

• Added privacy screens, new wall panels and general changing room maintenance

• New accessible changing room fit-out

“We appreciate your understanding while we make these important updates to our facility,” Page said.

“All memberships and visit passes will automatically go on hold and will restart when we reopen. While Baywave is closed, our regular users can access any of our other aquatic facilities (Mount Hot Pools, Memorial Pool, Greerton Aquatic and Leisure Centre, or Otūmoetai Pool).”

Memorial Pool will be operating with extended hours during the Baywave closure.

- Supplied copy