Applications open for BayTrust's annual Community Amenities Fund on April 26. Photo / NZME

Western BOP organisations are invited to apply for up to $500,000 worth of funding to upgrade or build new community assets.

Applications open for BayTrust's annual Community Amenities Fund on April 26 and the trust were particularly keen to hear about projects that helped address environmental needs and the region's climate change transition.

A total of $1.3 million is available to distribute this year, with grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 per project.

In previous years, the fund has helped pay for the new surf rescue base in Pāpāmoa, Ōmokoroa's new sports pavilion, a new Plunket building in Rotorua, a new ambulance station at Waihau Bay, a major wetland development and marae redevelopments just to name a few.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said the fund was a unique opportunity to secure funding for major projects that would benefit the Bay of Plenty for generations to come.

"We know there are a lot of exciting projects happening in the environmental/climate change space and would love to hear from people who have a project in mind in those areas, as well as other initiatives that align with BayTrust's mission of helping our Bay of Plenty communities and environment to flourish."

Successful projects must also have sufficient committed funds, or a workable funding plan with applications in place, to complete the work and must have ongoing financial support to cover maintenance and operating costs.

Rhodes said projects that were not yet 'investment ready' may be supported with a smaller grant to help with feasibility research.

Applicants are invited to have an initial discussion with BayTrust staff prior to lodging their Expression of Interest (EOI) before May 27. Those groups who are shortlisted in July will then be invited to complete a full business case study before a decision is made by BayTrust's board later this year.

For more information on BayTrust's Community Amenities Fund and details on how to apply, visit www.baytrust.org.nz or phone (07) 578 6546.