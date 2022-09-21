Aerial shot of Bayfair Shopping Centre. Photo / Mead Norton

A Mount Maunganui mall has been broken into and a store burgled overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of a burglary at Bayfair Shopping Centre about 9.45pm Wednesday.

"It's understood a group of offenders have gained entry to a store within the complex and taken items before fleeing the scene on foot," she said.

The spokeswoman said it appeared tools had been used to gain entry to the store.

"Our inquiries are in their very early stages, anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105, quoting job number P051990493."

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.