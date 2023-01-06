Mount Maunganui Beach is a popular destination in the summer. Photo / Laura Smith

How many of us have actually experienced the tourism offerings our own towns have? Whether it be free walks or paid adventures, there’s lots to do and summer is a good time to find out what’s out there, Laura Smith discovers.

From west to east there is plenty to do in Te Moana-a-Toi, so dig out the beach bag, grab your sunnies and get out this summer - I know I will be.

As a Rotorua resident, I will be spending time on the lakeshore, sipping cold ice tea and building up the courage to dip my toe, leg and rest of myself in the water.

I’m not a fan of unknown submerged objects tickling my skin but, usually, the promise of cool water to wash off the sand sticking to sweaty sunscreen is enough to persuade me.

Even better, it’s free.

This year I won’t just be diving into Lake Rotomā or Ōhope Beach, though. Instead, I want to explore what our beautiful Bay of Plenty has to offer, and I think you should too.

Laura Smith reckons it’s worthwhile trying local offerings like Rotorua Ziplines. Photo / Laura Smith

We are spoilt for choice with forest walks and coastal hikes, most offering some pretty amazing views. At the top of the region, there are multiple tracks at Waihī Beach, an excellent spot for watching the sunrise.

It would be pretty obvious to say Rotorua has the Redwoods, but I’m going to say it anyway. It’s got it all: mountain biker? You’re set. Picnic spot? Got ‘em. Instagrammable scenic spots? Yups.

A new offering, however, is Rotorua Ziplines. I’ve actually already ticked this one off of my list and can recommend it as being rather thrilling. And beautiful, it’s a pretty stunning trip filled with ziplines over three waterfalls, a wee bit of walking and a break for kawakawa tea. It is suitable for kids aged 5 and up so definitely an idea for the family stay-cay (Yes, I said stay-cay).

Rotorua Ziplines offer a pretty unique view of the Kaituna River. Photo / Laura Smith

It’s been a hard slog for many of our local businesses and while the borders may be open, they still need our custom.

I feel a bit of a fraud not giving surfing a go and living in the Bay, so I’m going to book myself a lesson this summer. My noodle core will hate me for waking it up, but that’s probably a good thing.

Slightly more my cup of tea, stand-up paddle board hire and lessons are also pretty easy to come by in the Bay.

Not a fan of the water? Prefer to keep the sand out of your sandwiches? We all know Katikati for its murals, but I’ve never really stopped to look at them properly.

Just down the road is the Katikati Bird Gardens, another cute wee spot you can wander around. Open at the weekends and school holidays, it doesn’t cost a wing and a leg for the family to enjoy it.

I’m a fan of supporting local, which is pretty helpful in justifying my spending at eateries. And to be fair, the Bay of Plenty has got some pretty great ones. And some of them also have some great local brews.

One of my favourites is Mata Brewery in Whakāne. There is a good variety of craft beer and cider, and a tasting tray is a pretty economical way of sampling them all.

Maybe not one to do immediately afterwards, Kaituna Wetland is definitely something to check out if you haven’t already.

Image 1 of 2 : Kaituna Wetland is home to a range of wildlife. Photo / Laura Smith

I made the trip about a month ago, and it was a lovely way to spend a couple of hours just strolling around. Probably best to time it when it hasn‘t been raining though, given it’s a wetland it can get a bit boggy.

But there is plenty of wildlife here and is a neat little spot with nearby cycle trails.

There’s not a lot of shelter so bring a hat and sunscreen.

You’ll for sure have worked up an appetite by the time you get back to your car and I can heartily recommend exploring Mount Maunganui or Tauranga where there is an overwhelming number of fantastic restaurants, cafes and bars.

There is always something going on at the beach or in town so make sure to keep an eye out for any fun events too.

So, there you have it. It doesn’t matter what your hate/love is, there is something in the Bay for everyone this summer, and this list barely scratches the surface.

Get out, have fun, and be a local tourist.