Rohloff said making his debut nationals appearance was a thrill.

Bay of Plenty champion John Rohloff, right.

“Not knowing any of the tasks will be the biggest challenge – I’m going to have to think on my feet.”

Rohloff works for Fulton Hogan specialising in bulk earthworks, loading trucks and spreading metal. He secured his spot at the finals after his success competing in the Bay of Plenty regional event in June.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said this year’s national finals would be one of the best yet.

“It’s going to be massive, with an exciting mix of challenges the crowds know and love, as well as never-seen-before tests of precision to keep operators on their toes.”

Pollard said one of the big talking points this year was the trio of women competing in the final, with Georgia Lyford from Canterbury Westland, Lydia Hill from Nelson Marlborough and Tanya Claxton from Hawke’s Bay East Coast breaking new ground as the first female finalists in the competition’s 31-year history.

“It’s amazing to think our competition has not had a female finalist before. To have three women amongst the 12 regional winners this year is a proud moment and really shows the changing face of the industry.”

Pollard said the annual excavator operator competition was “a fantastic day out and immensely entertaining”, but it also had a more serious side.

Bay of Plenty champion John Rohloff in action at the regional competition.

“We’ve got some big infrastructure challenges in New Zealand, whether it’s ageing water pipes, or demand for new transport and energy infrastructure. The industry needs more skilled excavator operators and dedicated individuals to fill a range of important roles so this competition is about inspiring people to consider civil construction.”

An EPIC Careers Hub will be set up next to the excavator operator competition course for the duration of the Central Districts Field Days (March 13-15) for members of the public interested in trying excavator operation or exploring careers in the industry.

The careers hub will feature a VR excavator experience, plus truck driving and traffic control experiences, allowing career seekers to get hands-on insights into the varied and rewarding job opportunities in the civil sector.