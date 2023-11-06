MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, saying rain may cause flooding and slips.

Between 3pm and 9pm today, heavy rain and hail is expected to develop over the central North Island, with localised downpours of 25-40 millimetres per hour.

Other affected areas included South Waikato, Taupō, eastern Waitomo, Taumarunui and northern Taihape, near Tongariro National Park.

MetService said in a statement “rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips”.

“Driving conditions will be hazardous, with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Thunderstorm activity should decrease by the late evening, but further thunderstorms are likely to form in these areas again tomorrow afternoon and evening, MetService said.