Bay of Plenty weather: MetService issues orange heavy rain warning for region

SunLive
2 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: July 28, 2025.

People in the Bay of Plenty are warned to prepare for a deluge of heavy rain.

A front moving east across the country is expected to bring heavy rain and strong north to northeast winds to several places later today, MetService said.

An orange rain warning and strong wind

