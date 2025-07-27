“Northeast winds may approach severe gale force in exposed places.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and watches and check for additions and upgrades,” MetService said.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said people should be aware of potential surface flooding, slips, northerly winds and difficult driving conditions.

“If there’s any drains or gutters that need clearing out around your property, make sure to do it over the next couple of days before the rain settles in”

Heavy rain warning - Orange

Bay of Plenty

In the 17 hours from 10am on Tuesday to 3am on Wednesday, expect 130mm to 180mm of rain, with downpours possible. Peak rates of 20mm/h to 30mm/h are expected on Tuesday evening.

There is a moderate chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Coromandel Peninsula

In the 17 hours from 6am to 11pm on Tuesday, expect 80mm to 120mm of rain, with thunderstorms and downpours possible.

Peak rates of 20mm/h to 30mm/h are expected on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

There is a low chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Central North Island mountains

In the 16 hours from 12pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday, expect 80mm to 110mm of rain. Peak rates of 10mm to 20mm/h are expected on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. There is a low chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

MetService warns streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions are possible.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain.

“Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.”

Heavy rain watch - Yellow

Waikato:

In the 24 hours from 4am Tuesday expect periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Moderate chance of upgrading to a Warning.