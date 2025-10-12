But Bay of Plenty found another gear after halftime, dominating territory and possession to produce a clinical second-half performance and keep their visitors scoreless after the break.

Their attack clicked into gear with some superb tries as they completely shut Tasman out and sealed a well-deserved semifinal berth.

The Bay of Plenty Steamers beat Tasman 27-7 in their NPC quarter-final at Tauranga Domain on Saturday. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Steamers head coach Richard Watt said his side had to dig deep before pulling away.

“They knew at halftime they were in a grind,” Watt said. “We had to grind it out eventually, but I thought the boys handled the pressure really well.”

Bay of Plenty made two key changes following last week’s win over Wellington, with props Pasilio Tosi and Tevita Mafileo released from All Blacks duty to bolster the front row.

The spectators on their feet to cheer on a Bay of Plenty Steamers break at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Tosi replaced Benet Kumeroa at tighthead prop, while Jacob Norris came in for Joe Johnston on the blindside flank. Mafileo and Taine Kolose were added to the bench.

Kele Lasaqa scores for Bay of Plenty against Tasman. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Watt said the returning front-rowers made a huge difference.

“Tosi and Mafileo were a much-needed boost for our front row, and they really made an impact,” he said.

“The bench was special – the boys that came on did a hell of a good job. They brought real punch off the bench and were a big reason we got over the line.”

One of the Steamers' unanswered second-half tries against Tasman at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

He praised the team’s composure in knockout rugby.

“At this stage of the season, you’re not playing easy teams – they’re all quality sides,” Watt said.

“But I saw the boys that came off the bench and they were outstanding. The two props came on, got that scrum penalty straight away and really shifted the momentum.”

The Tauranga Domain was packed with supporters. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Watt said depending on the outcome of the Canterbury–Counties Manukau match, Bay of Plenty would either face Otago in Dunedin on Friday night if Canterbury won, or host Counties Manukau in Tauranga on Saturday if Counties pulled off an upset.