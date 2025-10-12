Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty v Tasman: Steamers power past Tasman to secure NPC semifinal spot

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
3 mins to read

The Bay of Plenty Steamers dominated Tasman 21-0 in the second half of their NPC quarter-final at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The Bay of Plenty Steamers dominated Tasman 21-0 in the second half of their NPC quarter-final at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The Bay of Plenty Steamers have powered into the Bunnings National Provincial Championship semifinals after ending Tasman Mako’s season in commanding fashion with a 27–7 victory in their quarter-final at Tauranga Domain on Saturday.

“Off to the semifinals baby,” the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union posted to its Facebook page

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save