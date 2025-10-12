The Bay of Plenty Steamers dominated Tasman 21-0 in the second half of their NPC quarter-final at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford
The Bay of Plenty Steamers have powered into the Bunnings National Provincial Championship semifinals after ending Tasman Mako’s season in commanding fashion with a 27–7 victory in their quarter-final at Tauranga Domain on Saturday.
“Off to the semifinals baby,” the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union posted to its Facebook pageon Saturday evening.
It was déjà vu for the visitors, who were also beaten convincingly by Bay of Plenty in the first round of the competition, going down 37–7 at the same venue and again in front of a full house.
Tasman led 7–6 at the break, despite an early penalty from Lucas Cashmore getting the Steamers on the board.
Bay of Plenty made two key changes following last week’s win over Wellington, with props Pasilio Tosi and Tevita Mafileo released from All Blacks duty to bolster the front row.
Tosi replaced Benet Kumeroa at tighthead prop, while Jacob Norris came in for Joe Johnston on the blindside flank. Mafileo and Taine Kolose were added to the bench.
Watt said the returning front-rowers made a huge difference.
“Tosi and Mafileo were a much-needed boost for our front row, and they really made an impact,” he said.
“The bench was special – the boys that came on did a hell of a good job. They brought real punch off the bench and were a big reason we got over the line.”
He praised the team’s composure in knockout rugby.
“At this stage of the season, you’re not playing easy teams – they’re all quality sides,” Watt said.
“But I saw the boys that came off the bench and they were outstanding. The two props came on, got that scrum penalty straight away and really shifted the momentum.”
Watt said depending on the outcome of the Canterbury–Counties Manukau match, Bay of Plenty would either face Otago in Dunedin on Friday night if Canterbury won, or host Counties Manukau in Tauranga on Saturday if Counties pulled off an upset.