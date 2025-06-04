HNZ sustainability advisor Hannah Sherratt, left, with Unichem Cherrywood Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Rachelle Smith. Photo / Supplied

Metered-dose inhalers can now be recycled at some pharmacies in Tauranga, Kawerau and Whakatāne as part of a new trial in the Bay of Plenty and New Zealand.

The initiative is part of a Health New Zealand six-month trial with New Zealand company Gaiatech to divert pharmaceutical waste from landfill, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The propellants used in some inhalers are powerful greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change and, even after an inhaler is finished, it still contains these environmentally damaging gases, a media release from Health NZ said.

During the trial, all parts of the inhaler – the metal, the plastic and the propellant gas – will be recycled to reduce waste and the leftover gases will be broken down safely so they are not released into the atmosphere.

Health New Zealand sustainability head Rick Lomax said the agency’s transition to a low-emissions future meant every aspect of its operations mattered.