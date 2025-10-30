According to recent research published in the Journal of Sleep Research, waking-life stress significantly contributes to nightmare frequency.

Bay of Plenty tops list for nightmare searches as stress fuels bad dreams

As Halloween casts its eerie glow, new research reveals the terrifying experiences happening in Bay of Plenty bedrooms every night.

According to sleep experts at Ecosa, Bay residents were among New Zealand’s most frequent nightmare sufferers, with more than 47,000 nightmare-related Google searches made each month, a press release from Ecosa said.

Recent research published in the Journal of Sleep Research said waking-life stress contributed significantly to nightmare frequency, with poor sleepers showing elevated nightmare rates compared to the general population.

The study found stress levels directly impacted the relationship between sleep quality and how often people experienced nightmares.

Ecosa’s research team at Ecosa analysed Google search data across almost 6000 nightmare-related keywords to understand which nightmares haunted Bay of Plenty residents the most.