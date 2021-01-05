Bay of Plenty Times Year in Review: August 2020

Andrew Hollis, left and Tenby Powell. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2020. This is what made headlines in August.

August 1: The Government is pumping $18 million into Rangiuru Business Park at Te Puke.

The funding will kickstart a project that has been in the pipeline for 15 years and which could ultimately create 4000 jobs.

August 3: Texts released by Tauranga City Council show Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell called a colleague a "soft c**k" and a "spineless coward" appear to show he considered resigning during a power struggle with a breakaway faction of councillors.

His comments have been revealed in a cache of texts and emails released by Tauranga City Council on Friday night.

August 6: A Tauranga councillor texted a colleague about another councillor's "low cut tops" "really tight white pants" and "frilly party tops" - then asked if cellphones could be checked in official information requests.

First-term councillor Dawn Kiddie also wrote mockingly of deputy mayor Tina Salisbury sharing a ride on mayor Tenby Powell's "Harley" and walking around town with "a plum in my mouth" in the text released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

August 6: US giant Intuit has agreed to buy a software company founded by two Tauranga brothers for more than $100 million.

Cameron and Bradley Priest founded TradeGecko, which makes inventory and order management software for small businesses, in Singapore in 2012, along with another Kiwi, Auckland web developer Carl Thompson.

Big payday: TradeGecko founders Bradley and Cameron Priest. Photo / Supplied

August 8: Todd Muller opens up about his bombshell decision to quit as leader of the National Party after just 53 days in the job.

Speaking for the first time in detail, Muller tells reporter Kiri Gillespie that anxiety and stress overwhelmed him.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller and wife Michelle after his departure as leader of the National Party. Photo / File

August 11: A total of $13 million has been approved to start building a new primary school in the Pāpāmoa area where more than 4400 children already go to school.

Te Okuroa Dr School's new principal Shane Cunliffe says it is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to be able to build a brand new school from the ground up.

Te Okuroa Dr school's newly-appointed principal Shane Cunliffe at the building site. Photo / George Novak

August 13: Rest homes are in lockdown, funeral homes are bracing for devastation, and women's refuges are preparing for violent households to spike again.

The news of a return to alert level 3 for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of New Zealand came after four confirmed Covid-19 cases with no known source and another case of Covid in an isolation hotel in Auckland.

August 15: Tauranga's mayor says he is surrounded by "smiling assassins" after what has been described as his "unprovoked blow-up" at a councillor in an informal meeting.

Councillor Andrew Hollis claims mayor Tenby Powell swore angrily at him and stormed out of the Monday meeting, and similar incidents happen with "unreasonable frequency".

Andrew Hollis, left and Tenby Powell. Photo / File

August 19: The Greenpark School and Selwyn Ridge Primary School zones are among the most sought-after areas for parents looking for new homes.

Tauranga's real estate experts say home buyers and tenants motivated by choosing a primary school for their children are mostly seeking properties in the Greenpark, and Selwyn Ridge school zones.

August 21: A Bay of Plenty man has been jailed for more than 12 years for importing 500kg of meth with an estimated street value of up to $150 million.

Charles Scott Care, 49, of Oropi, was sentenced in Rotorua High Court yesterday after he earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of importing 500kg of meth into New Zealand.

August 22: Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell has promised to do better despite a tense meeting in which some councillors heavily criticised his leadership.

Tauranga City Council's elected members gathered at an emergency meeting yesterday following a tumultuous few months that have seen meeting walkouts, the ousting of a former deputy mayor, revealing communications and this week calls for Powell to resign.

August 24: Bay company Comvita has made 90 staff redundant as part of a company restructure while its iconic tourist attraction at Paengaroa is unlikely to reopen.

The restructuring process has resulted in 50 job cuts to New Zealand-based roles with the remainder based overseas, which has enabled the company to dramatically reduce its projected losses for the year.

Experience Comvita in Paengaroa will likely not reopen. Photo / Supplied

August 25: The Tauranga neighbourhood stoush over the future of an avocado tree has resulted in a victory for those who want it gone - but not without conditions.

The tree is located on a Tauranga City Council berm on 13th Ave but owners of 5 13th Ave have, since January, fought to have the tree removed as part of plans to subdivide the property.

Phil Green, chairman of the Grace Road And Neighbourhood Residents Association and architect. Photo / File

August 27: A "pink" beach house with views of the Pacific Ocean has sold under the hammer for $3.15 million - almost $1m above its rating valuation.

The 1201sq m property at 265 Papamoa Beach Rd had not been on the market in close to 50 years and was one of last undeveloped large-scale sections fronting Pāpāmoa Beach.