Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty Times letters to the editor: Cutting art history betrays purpose of education

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

The removal of art history from the curriculum is a blow to the goal of teaching students to think, question and imagine, a reader writes. Photo / 123rf

The removal of art history from the curriculum is a blow to the goal of teaching students to think, question and imagine, a reader writes. Photo / 123rf

The decision to axe art history from the curriculum is not just about one subject.

It reflects a deeper shift in how education is being defined – away from intellectual rigour and towards narrow, “work-ready” skills.

Art history is a demanding discipline. It teaches students to analyse works in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save