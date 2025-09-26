By folding art history into practical art subjects, we risk losing that depth. Technique without context produces craft, but not understanding.

And when education is reduced to immediate economic utility, we strip it of its democratic purpose: to form people who can think, question and imagine.

The real loss here is not a subject but a principle. Education should not only prepare students for the workforce.

It should prepare them to be citizens — capable of independent thought, cultural literacy, and the resilience to navigate a complex world.

Leonie Johnsen MFA Hons

Matua

The plight of the CBD

The city council over the last 50 years has gradually destroyed the CBD. They took away 300 free car parks on the waterfront. They have put “No parking” signs everywhere. [There are] only two car parking buildings, which no one wants to use.

They thought we would all bus or cycle to the CBD. People have voted with their cars. They are going to the malls, where parking is free.

There are very few destination stores left in the CBD, a camera shop and two music shops, the rest are all sushi bars or cafes.

No one visits The Strand at night anymore as there is no close parking (for safety).

I feel sorry for the business owners and the landlords – no sales and no income, so they will all close.

There are no banks there – and they call it a CBD!

Digby Green

Tauranga

What can you do?

I returned to New Zealand in 1981 after working overseas – I have since been constantly astounded at the number of activists that have popped up over the following years. It seems they are never happy unless they get what they want, and then of course it was never enough, so more protesting etc.

I would like to pass on a famous phrase from John F. Kennedy in 1961. I think it was during his inauguration as President of the United States of America.

Would all activists, whiners and wingers please take note!

“Ask not what your country can do for you ... Ask what you can do for your country.”

James Newman

Mount Maunganui

Laying down grammar challenge

For decades the insidious spread of American variants of British words has been deplored. Words such as “laying down” for lying down, “diapers” for nappies and “gas station” have now been joined in the BOP Times by “licence plate”. They have always been number plates.

Does it matter if language changes? Maybe not, but we should resist being engulfed by a “lesser civilisation”, of which Donald Trump is the current example.

Steve Raymond

Ōmokoroa

