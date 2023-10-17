Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Lights Trail registrations open

Entries are open for this year's Tremains Real Estate Christmas Light Trail. Photo / File

Get ready to light up Christmas like never before!

The Hits Christmas Light Trail with Tremains Real Estate is back and it’s bigger and better than ever.

It’s time to put the call out to old and new light trailers to register below before November 19.

This year we have your chance to win a share of $4000 in gift cards, thanks to Bethlehem Town Centre.

As always we’ll have our first, second and third People’s Choice Awards with prizes for the first, second and third-placed Best New Entrants.

There are also spot prizes for those who register.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make this Christmas truly special. Join The Hits Christmas Light Trail thanks to Tremains Real Estate and celebrate with lights, love, and incredible prizes!

Those registering will need to make sure they decorate their house in time for the trail kick-off on December 1.

Register here or below.



