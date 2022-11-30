The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail is under way. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail is under way. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail has swung into action thanks to Tremains Real Estate and The Hits Bay of Plenty.

You can head off now and check out all the houses on the trail until December 21 from 8pm until 11pm.

Find the trail map right below then get voting for your favourite home who will win a day to tidy and trim your outdoors thanks to The Outdoorsman.

Plus, this year, we have an all new prize category called “Best New Entrant”. This is a category for anyone who has never participated in the BOP Times Christmas Light Trail before. Drawn randomly, one new entrant will win a $500 Prezzy Card thanks to Trustpower.

Voting is open until the December 20.

There are some really exciting things happening to amplify the light trail this year which includes The Hits Street Team visiting four neighborhoods and creating some fun activities for the public to come out too.

If you’d like to know more about that keep an eye out on The Hits BOP Facebook Page (The Hits Bay of Plenty).

The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail, check it out tonight!