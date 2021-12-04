Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: How to have Christmas without breaking the bank

How to have Christmas without breaking the bank. Photo / File

When you think of Christmas, things like a big ham, hundreds of lights, flowing drinks, desserts galore and a Christmas tree surrounded by presents come to mind for some.

But that's not always a reality. The festive season can bring a range of pressures for families on a tight budget.

Parents and caregivers are providing additional meals and entertainment for children who have finished school and there is pressure to buy gifts.

Tauranga Budget Advisory Services manager Shirley McCombe shares her top tips to celebrate the silly season without breaking the bank.

It comes as the Bay of Plenty Times' six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank reaches the half-way mark.

Tauranga Budget Advisory Services is one of the Foodbank's partners.

What are your tips for individuals?

Putting a small amount aside each week makes a huge difference. Avoid companies that offer to do this for you, instead consider a Pak'nSave or Warehouse card.

This way you have control over what you buy and you can make the most of unbranded items of food and specials leading up to Christmas.

What are your tips for families, big and small?

Agreements prior to the big day can remove a lot of pressure. Consider only buying for children or everyone buying for one member of the family only.

What about gifts for the kids?

If you are working with organisations like ours during the year, we can often assist with gifts for the younger members of the family.

It can be really hard to manage kids' expectations but don't resort to high-cost lenders or after pays that you can't afford to sustain.

The cost of interest and fees will make the true cost of the purchase much, much more than you thought you had committed to.

When do you start preparing?

It is never too late, but the sooner you start, the easier it is.

How do you keep Christmas costs down?

Restrict who you buy presents for, set limits on what you will spend, suggest everyone contributes something so the cost does not fall on one family or whānau.

Put little bits aside leading up to Christmas so you can make the most of specials as you see them.

Don't get too caught up in what you "should" eat on Christmas day, instead focus on being with the people you love and sharing a meal.

Can you still have a drink on the day with a tight budget?

Absolutely, again, if you are able to put it aside prior to Christmas, you will be able to buy it at a good price.