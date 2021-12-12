Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Emergency services drive 'makes a real difference' to foodbank

Foodbank donations needed for Christmas.

The Tauranga Community Foodbank has received more than 5,000 donations from this year's emergency services drive.

The drive is an annual event where emergency service vehicles travel around Tauranga collecting food donations for the Salvation Army and the foodbank.

Four police cars, an ambulance and a firetruck were driven around to collect donations, joined by neighbourhood support groups.

The drive volunteers took extra care because of Covid-19. Donors left their parcels at their gate or on the footpath to maintain social distancing.

Simon Beaton, a foodbank trustee, said the drive was a success.

The vehicles had their sirens on, which Beaton said delighted children in the community.

Volunteers load donations into a St John ambulance. Photo / Supplied

Beaton said the foodbank gives out the equivalent of more than 10,000 meals every month, and demand had only increased now that they assisted people in Covid-19 isolation.

He said he was always impressed by the foodbank staff and volunteers' professionalism and organisation, but also its humanity - "the way they talk to people and identify people".

People who come to the foodbank are "put at ease" and are shown empathy, he said.

"One thing you must never do is judge [people who need help], because you don't know how they got there."

He said first-time clients of the foodbank are often surprised by the quality of the food they're given.

"When they see what they're getting, some of them are absolutely overwhelmed. There have been tears of gratitude on occasion."

He was grateful to the people of Tauranga for their donations.

"We are fortunate to have such an incredibly generous group of people in the Tauranga community."

Volunteers with donations collected from the drive. Photo / Supplied

Nicki Goodwin, the foodbank's manager, said the drive "makes a real difference to people who are needing our help".

She said the Salvation Army had received more from the drive than they could cope with, so the foodbank would be getting the excess, bringing their total to almost 6,000 donations.

"It's [the drive] raising awareness in the community," said Goodwin. "It's quite inspiring - children get on their parents' case, they're great motivators.

"It serves the community beautifully."

Goodwin said she'd like to reach even further into the community with next year's drive.

"The goal is to see what's collected in the community reaching into as many different pockets of the community as possible."

She said the foodbank makes sure what's collected is actually going back to those who need it most in a timely fashion.

She was grateful to the emergency services for finding the time to help out.

"We just can't thank them enough."