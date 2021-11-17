Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Community generosity after cancelled events

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin.

From thousands of cookies to sausages and muesli bars, the community turned the misfortunes of cancelled events into a good deed for those in need.

The Bay of Plenty Times' six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank launched on Saturday.

It's been a year of the unexpected, with the return of Covid-19 in the community causing plans to suddenly change and events being cancelled.

"We weren't even aware that these events were planned, so whenever we got a phone call about [a donation], it was always a huge surprise," foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said.

It was often things the foodbank didn't buy themselves, such as muesli bars or sausages.

Air New Zealand donated thousands of Cookie Time cookies that went uneaten with many flights being cancelled.

"It really added to what was in a food parcel ... It always felt a bit like Christmas."

Schools that had camps and events cancelled were also frequent givers.

But it wasn't just large events thinking of others before throwing food out.

Early this week, a couple whose freezer died went to the depot to see what was needed and came back with a carload of food.

"It was their misfortune, and they made the effort to see if we could use it and brought it in."

She said what made it more special was that it came from people, businesses and organisations that still thought about the foodbank despite their own difficult situations.

She said the team was always "so grateful".

When volunteers delivered the parcels outside the recipients' doors, the excitement on the receiving end never got old.

"As they're leaving, the door opens and if there are kids there, they're straight into it and really excited."

Wish list

Items the food bank is running low on and always need

• Tinned fish and soup

• Long-life milk

• Baking supplies like cocoa and icing sugar

• Cereals, rice bubbles and cornflakes

• Spreads, jam and peanut butter

• Large-size nappies, over 13kg

• Coffee and Milo

• Tampons

• Any treats, as the food bank did not buy them itself.

Any items are welcomed, even if not on the list.