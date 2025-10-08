Individual champions were crowned in each division, as well as an overall team champion based on accumulated points.

The Bay of Plenty team secured their 12th National Scholastic Shield, edging out Auckland and Waikato.

They battled rugged weather and shifting swells which set the tone for a demanding week.

Captain of the Bay of Plenty team, Jaxon Williams, 17, won the U18 longboard event, which helped the team to secure the shield.

It was his fourth and final year competing in the National Scholastic Surfing Championships

He was most proud of the teamwork he saw across the “long week” of surfing.

“It was a whole team effort. It wasn’t just about one person, and everyone’s points and placings helped the whole team get the win.”

Jaxon, who has been surfing for six years and longboarding for three, said he remained positive and tried not to get nervous.

“I kept that mindset through the whole heat, even if I fell on a wave, I wouldn’t put myself down for that.”

He said he was most proud of his wave selection.

“Normally, when I’m in a heat, I get quite rushed and I’ll go for any wave I can, but I slowed down a bit and picked the wave based on what I reckon I’d get the best scores on.”

Jaxon Willows, 17, was the team captain and won the U18 longboard divisions in his final year competing at the scholastic competitions. Photo / PhotoCPL

Jaxon said the difference between longboarding and shortboarding was the energy.

“Longboarding is more about style and flow with the wave, making it all look smooth; shortboarding it’s just about how radical you can get your turns up into the lip.”

He said this win was his best yet because he beat one of his main competitors from Auckland.

“It was the best atmosphere ever, the whole team was in on it, it wasn’t just me, everyone was super stoked.”

Sage Fritchley, 17, competed in the U18 girls competition, which was one of the closest of the event.

She capped off her four years with the team by making it to the semifinal, but missed the final heat by 0.1 points.

“It was raining, and it was high tide; there were not a lot of waves coming through.”

Sage competed in the heat with her teammate Ariana Walker, who won the gold medal.

“It’s definitely like one of the highlights of my year, and teaches me it’s not the end of the world winning, and to support everyone,” Sage said.

She started competitively surfing at 14-years-old and said she loved the freedom of being in the ocean and the feeling of dropping into a wave.

Sage Fritchley competed in her fourth and final scholastics competition, and coach Jason Pitkeathly said Sage has played a huge part in Bay surfing. Photo / PhotoCPL

“I want to show people that they can get into competing later and still be good at it.”

Bay of Plenty coach Jason Pitkeathly said he was stoked to lead a “bunch of legends” to the win.

“We’ve learned from previous editions that it’s all about teamwork and unity, that’s when you get the best results, and this year we had a great team, they were incredible.”

He said surfing was an individual sport, but this event was unique in its team-based structure.

“They may not always be in the division they want, but it’s all about pulling together as a team and working for it.”

He said the team was made up of good mates who competed frequently together.

“So for these kids, it’s pretty special when you can win.”

2025 Bay of Plenty Scholastics Team:

Beau Broadhurst, Haru Marsden, Izzy Evans, Sage Fritchley, Ariana Walker, Sol Fritchley, Remy Sale, Zen Mouldey, Jaxon Willows, Charlie Hartstone, Jayda Bramley and Zade Pitkeathly.

