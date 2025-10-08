Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty surfers claim 12th national title at Scholastic Championships

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

The Bay of Plenty surf team won the National Scholastic Surfing Championships, securing their 12th national shield win. Photo / PhotoCPL

A group of Bay of Plenty’s most skilled surfing groms barrelled their way to victory at the National Scholastic Surfing Championships last week.

The “close-knit community” of junior surfers walked away with a 12th title for the Bay of Plenty, and their coach described the team as a “bunch of

Save