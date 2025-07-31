Ecstatic Bay of Plenty Steamers players after their 2024 semifinal NPC win against Canterbury. Photo /BOP Rugby

Bay of Plenty, it’s time to stand up and get behind your team.

This Sunday, the Bay of Plenty Steamers kick off their 2025 Bunnings Warehouse NPC season on home turf at Tauranga Domain, taking on Tasman’s Mako in what promises to be an electrifying opener.

“Our two All Blacks, Emoni Narawa and Pasilio Tosi, have been released to play for us, and Timoci Tavatavanawai for Tasman,” Steamers head coach Richard Watt said.

“Narawa and Tavatavanawai are two of the most exciting and entertaining players in the country, and worth the price of admission by themselves.”

Kick-off is at 2.05pm and fans are encouraged to be there, pack the stands and make some serious noise.