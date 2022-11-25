Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty Sports Awards: Winners revealed

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Hayden Wilde after winning New Zealand's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Wilde after winning New Zealand's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Bay of Plenty’s best sportsmen and women have been acknowledged at the region’s annual sports awards, with the man behind a top triathlete taking the top gong.

The 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times