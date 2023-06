The crash was reported to around 6.20am. Photo / NZME

A vehicle has rolled after hitting a slip on State Highway 2 near Matata.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported around 6.20am and there were no injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the slip had reduced the road to one lane between between Matawai and Paengaroa.

Delays were expected.