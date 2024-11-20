Residents are being evacuated from homes at risk from a scrub fire near Te Puna in Western Bay of Plenty.Video / Chelsea Norman

A vegetation fire near Tauranga that forced the evacuation of 10 properties is now contained with three crews monitoring and mopping up hot spots this morning.

Crews were called to a fire among shelter belts on Snodgrass Rd in Te Puna about 3.20pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Assistant Commander William Pike said this morning crews worked through the night.

”We had a flare-up around 1am but our firefighters did a good job to control it very quickly.

”We expect to have crews on the ground for the rest of today. We ask people not to put drones up in the area, as that will interfere with our own drone operations and for people to stay away from the area so our crews can get on with the job,” Pike said.