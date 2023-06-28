The 2023 edition of the Tai Mitchell tournament is in Whakatāne this week.
The prestigious tournament celebrates Bay of Plenty rugby supremacy at the intermediate school age level and is named for Henry Taiporutu Mitchell, a Te Arawa leader and influential sports administrator in the early 20th century.
It also doubles as a selection for Bay of Plenty’s Roller Mills representative team.
This year’s tournament features 10 boys’ and eight girls’ teams from around the region and is being played at Whakatāne Rugby Park from June 28 to July 2.
The semifinals are on July 1, with the finals and prize-giving on July 2.
Draws and results:
Wednesday
Galatea Boys 10 vs 24 Rotorua Maroon Boys
Tauranga West Boys 19 vs 14 Te Puke Boys
Tauranga North Boys 12 vs 35 Whakatāne Boys
Rangitaiki Boys 0 vs 26 Tauranga East Boys
Rotorua Gold Boys 70 vs 0 Ōpōtiki Boys
Thursday:
Tauranga West Boys 29 vs 0 Whakatāne Boys
Galatea Boys 0 vs 29 Te Puke Boys
Tauranga North Boys 19 v 22 Tauranga East Boys
Rotorua Gold Boys 41 v 0 Rotorua Maroon Boys
Rangitaiki Boys 0 v 7 Ōpōtiki Boys
Te Puke Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls
Tauranga West Girls vs Rangitaiki Girls
Whakatāne Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls
Tauranga North Girls v Tauranga East Girls
Galatea Boys v Whakatāne Boys
Tauranga West Boys v Tauranga East Boys
Tauranga North Boys v Ōpōtiki Boys
Rangitaiki Boys v Rotorua Maroon Boys
Rotorua Gold Boys v Te Puke Boys
Te Puke Girls v Rangitaiki Girls
Tauranga West Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls
Whakatāne Girls v Tauranga East Girls
Tauranga North Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls
Friday:
Tauranga West Boys v Ōpōtiki Boys
Tauranga North Boys v Rotorua Maroon Boys
Rotorua Gold Boys v Whakatāne Boys
Rangitaiki Boys v Te Puke Boys
Galatea Boys v Tauranga East Boys
Te Puke Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls
Tauranga West Girls v Tauanga East Girls
Whakatāne Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls
Tauranga North Girls v Rangitaiki Girls
Galatea Boys v Ōpōtiki Boys
Tauranga North Boys v Te Puke Boys
Rangitaiki Boys v Whakatāne Boys
Rotorua Gold Boys v Tauranga East Boys
Tauranga West Boys v Rotorua Maroon Boys
Te Puke Girls v Tauranga East Girls
Tauranga West Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls
Whakatāne Girls v Rangitaiki Girls
Tauranga North Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls
Saturday:
Semi-finals
Sunday:
Finals