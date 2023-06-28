Rotorua Gold player Hunter Merito during a Tai Mitchell 2023 match in Whakatāne.

The 2023 edition of the Tai Mitchell tournament is in Whakatāne this week.

The prestigious tournament celebrates Bay of Plenty rugby supremacy at the intermediate school age level and is named for Henry Taiporutu Mitchell, a Te Arawa leader and influential sports administrator in the early 20th century.

It also doubles as a selection for Bay of Plenty’s Roller Mills representative team.

This year’s tournament features 10 boys’ and eight girls’ teams from around the region and is being played at Whakatāne Rugby Park from June 28 to July 2.

The semifinals are on July 1, with the finals and prize-giving on July 2.

Draws and results:

Wednesday

Galatea Boys 10 vs 24 Rotorua Maroon Boys

Tauranga West Boys 19 vs 14 Te Puke Boys

Tauranga North Boys 12 vs 35 Whakatāne Boys

Rangitaiki Boys 0 vs 26 Tauranga East Boys

Rotorua Gold Boys 70 vs 0 Ōpōtiki Boys

Thursday:

Tauranga West Boys 29 vs 0 Whakatāne Boys

Galatea Boys 0 vs 29 Te Puke Boys

Tauranga North Boys 19 v 22 Tauranga East Boys

Rotorua Gold Boys 41 v 0 Rotorua Maroon Boys

Rangitaiki Boys 0 v 7 Ōpōtiki Boys

Te Puke Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls

Tauranga West Girls vs Rangitaiki Girls

Whakatāne Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls

Tauranga North Girls v Tauranga East Girls

Galatea Boys v Whakatāne Boys

Tauranga West Boys v Tauranga East Boys

Tauranga North Boys v Ōpōtiki Boys

Rangitaiki Boys v Rotorua Maroon Boys

Rotorua Gold Boys v Te Puke Boys

Te Puke Girls v Rangitaiki Girls

Tauranga West Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls

Whakatāne Girls v Tauranga East Girls

Tauranga North Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls

Friday:

Tauranga West Boys v Ōpōtiki Boys

Tauranga North Boys v Rotorua Maroon Boys

Rotorua Gold Boys v Whakatāne Boys

Rangitaiki Boys v Te Puke Boys

Galatea Boys v Tauranga East Boys

Te Puke Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls

Tauranga West Girls v Tauanga East Girls

Whakatāne Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls

Tauranga North Girls v Rangitaiki Girls

Galatea Boys v Ōpōtiki Boys

Tauranga North Boys v Te Puke Boys

Rangitaiki Boys v Whakatāne Boys

Rotorua Gold Boys v Tauranga East Boys

Tauranga West Boys v Rotorua Maroon Boys

Te Puke Girls v Tauranga East Girls

Tauranga West Girls v Rotorua Gold Girls

Whakatāne Girls v Rangitaiki Girls

Tauranga North Girls v Rotorua Maroon Girls

Saturday:

Semi-finals

Sunday:

Finals