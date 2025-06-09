Greerton came back with a try, before Te Puke No 11 Kolinio Gonebale dotted the ball down in the corner to take the home team to a hard-fought 17-15 victory.

Whakarewarewa, who sit in second place on the standings, also had to survive a spirited challenge from Mount Maunganui at Puarenga Park.

The hosts led by just two (14-12) after 40 minutes, before scoring a converted try in the second spell to bank a 21-15 win.

Te Puke Sports' pirate mascot. Photo / Te Puke Sports

Tauranga Sports ran in 13 tries in beating Rangataua 77-5 – leapfrogging Te Puna, who sat out the bye – and moving into the top four.

In the Central Bay of Plenty Senior A competition, Rotoiti beat Marist St Michael’s 31-22 to take hold of the Tai Mitchell Shield at Marist Park on Saturday.

Ngongotahā beat Kahukura 22-15 at the Ngongotahā Domain, while Waikite walloped Eastern Pirates 64-12.

Reporoa defeated Murupara 35-19.

Tauranga Sports’ Colts/Under 85kg team won an entertaining clash with Greerton Marist at the Tauranga Domain.

The hosts seemed to have the game in the bag when they led 40-12, 12 minutes into the second half. However, Greerton came back hard to post 19 points, which saw Tauranga Sports finally grab the points on offer with a 45-31 win.

Other age-group sides to post victories were competition leaders Te Puke Sports, who ran over Marist St Michael’s 82-5; Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.

The Western Bay of Plenty Championship round robin competition sees Katikati lead Rangiuru by a solitary point, with Arataki just another point in arrears.

The weekend matchups resulted in Arataki squeezing past Eastern Districts 30-27, Rangiuru beating Pāpāmoa 50-14, and Katikati defeating the combined Judea and Matakana Island side 41-12.

A Baywide Development encounter between Whakarewarewa and Mount Maunganui finished in a 19-19 draw. Tauranga Sports repelled a solid challenge from Rangataua 43-28, with Greerton Marist triumphant against Te Puke Sports, 36-28.

Jordan Cup 2025 (WBOPRS Challenge Trophy)

2024 holder – Tauranga Sports

Round One (March 22) Greerton Marist 49 Tauranga Sports 10

Round Two (March 29) Te Puna 24 Greerton Marist 22

Round Three April 5) Te Puna the bye

Round Four (April 12) Tauranga Sports 42 Te Puna 36 (HT 22-17)

Round Five (April 26) Te Puke Sports 51 Tauranga Sports 21

Round Six (May 3) Te Puke Sports 28 Te Puna 19

Round Seven (May 10) Te Puke Sports 81 Rangataua 5

Round Nine (May 24) Te Puke Sports 38 Mount Maunganui 35

Round Ten: (June 7) Te Puke Sports 17 Greerton Marist 15

Next challenge, June 20 – Te Puke Sports v Tauranga Sports, Murray Salt Stadium

BOPRU/WBOPRS Rugby results June 7

Baywide Premier: Te Puke Sports 17 Greerton Marist 15 (HT 0-7) Tauranga Sports 77 Rangataua 5 (HT 29-5) Whakarewarewa 21 Mount Maunganui 15 (HT 14-12) Te Puna the bye.

Points table (Provisional) Te Puke Sports 40, Whakarewarewa 38, Greerton Marist 25, Tauranga Sports 22, Te Puna 19, Mount Maunganui 19, Rangataua 1.

Baywide Development: Greerton Marist 36 Te Puke Sports 28, Tauranga Sports 43 Rangataua 28, Whakarewarewa 19 Mount Maunganui 19.

Baywide Colts/U85kg: Te Puke Sports 82 Marist St Michael’s 5, Pāpāmoa 50 Te Teko 15, Mount Maunganui 45 Taupo 24, Tauranga Sports 45 Greerton Marist 31.

WBOPRS Championship: Arataki 30 Eastern Districts 27, Rangiuru 50 Pāpāmoa 14, Katikati 41 Judea/Matakana Island 12.

Points table (Provisional) Katikati 37, Rangiuru 36, Arataki 35, Eastern Districts 16, Pāpāmoa 10, Judea/Matakana Island 1.

CBOP Senior A:

Rotoiti 31 Marist St Michael’s 22, Ngongotahā 22 Kahukura 15, Waikite 64 Eastern Pirates 12, Reporoa 35 Murupara 19

Points table Rotoiti 40, Marist Seniors 39, Ngongotahā 36, Reporoa 28, Waikite 24, Kahukura 21, EP Seniors 20, Murupara 5