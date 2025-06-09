Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty rugby: Greerton and Te Puke in hard-fought battle, Rotoiti beat Marist to take Tai Mitchell Shield

By Barry Leabourn
SunLive·
4 mins to read

Te Puke Sports won against Greerton while Rotoiti took the Tai Mitchell shield from Marist St Michael's on Saturday. Photo / Te Puke Sports, Supplied

Te Puke Sports won against Greerton while Rotoiti took the Tai Mitchell shield from Marist St Michael's on Saturday. Photo / Te Puke Sports, Supplied

The intensity of the Baywide Premier title race ratcheted up after play resumed on Saturday, following last weekend’s King’s Birthday holiday break.

Baywide Premier competition leaders Te Puke Sports were given a real fright when Greerton Marist visited the Pirates’ headquarters at Murray Salt Stadium.

Greerton took control of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times