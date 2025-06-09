In the Central Bay of Plenty Senior A competition, Rotoiti beat Marist St Michael’s 31-22 to take hold of the Tai Mitchell Shield at Marist Park on Saturday.
Ngongotahā beat Kahukura 22-15 at the Ngongotahā Domain, while Waikite walloped Eastern Pirates 64-12.
Reporoa defeated Murupara 35-19.
Tauranga Sports’ Colts/Under 85kg team won an entertaining clash with Greerton Marist at the Tauranga Domain.
The hosts seemed to have the game in the bag when they led 40-12, 12 minutes into the second half. However, Greerton came back hard to post 19 points, which saw Tauranga Sports finally grab the points on offer with a 45-31 win.
Other age-group sides to post victories were competition leaders Te Puke Sports, who ran over Marist St Michael’s 82-5; Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.
The Western Bay of Plenty Championship round robin competition sees Katikati lead Rangiuru by a solitary point, with Arataki just another point in arrears.
The weekend matchups resulted in Arataki squeezing past Eastern Districts 30-27, Rangiuru beating Pāpāmoa 50-14, and Katikati defeating the combined Judea and Matakana Island side 41-12.
A Baywide Development encounter between Whakarewarewa and Mount Maunganui finished in a 19-19 draw. Tauranga Sports repelled a solid challenge from Rangataua 43-28, with Greerton Marist triumphant against Te Puke Sports, 36-28.