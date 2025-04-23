SH2 Te Puna. Photo / George Novak

State Highway 2’s speed limit between Katikati and Te Puna will revert to its former speed of 100km/h by July 1.

The speed change on the 24km of SH2 from south of Marshall Rd to east of Loop Rd follows recent public consultation, NZTA said in its latest corridor project update.

“Earlier this year we consulted to find out public support levels for keeping current speed limits for SH2 between Katikati and Te Puna.

“The majority of feedback received from the community and road users was not in support of retaining the lower speed of 80km/h for this route, with 61% in favour of the speed reverting to 100km/h.”

NZTA said the speed reversal was in line with the Setting of Speeds Limits Rule 2024, which legalised the Government’s expectation that speed limits on NZ roads would be managed in a way that supported economic growth, boosted productivity, and enabled people to get to where they were going quickly and safely.