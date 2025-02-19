Brian – who did not want his surname used for medical and privacy reasons – said he had been “fighting” ACC for a year and a half after confirmation his Stage 3 cancer had metastasised and moved into Stage 4.
He said he was diagnosed with the “rare condition of male breast cancer” in 2018 and went into remission after treatment.
Brian sought help at Tauranga Hospital for groin pain several times from 2020 onwards, but it was not until 2023 that a scan confirmed the cancer had spread to his pelvic bone.
ACC received a claim from Tauranga Hospital for treatment injury in May 2023.
“My life is terminal – [I have] Stage 4 cancer now.”
ACC said 29% was appropriate to cover the injury from the delayed identification of the cancer spreading. Any impairment from the pre-existing cancer was not covered.
The scheme covered injuries from accidents, not illness.
One in five chance of surviving longer than five years
Brian said he had a mastectomy and chemotherapy to treat the breast cancer diagnosed in 2018, and was told he was in five-year remission.
His groin pains started in 2020 but, despite him seeking medical help several times, doctors did not identify the cause until a March 2023 CT-PET scan confirmed he had metastatic Stage 4 terminal cancer.
He said medication was “keeping me alive”, but if it stops working he may have to try another medication or move into palliative care.
Brian said he was told he had a one in five chance of surviving for longer than five years.
“Two years of that has been [spent] fighting ACC.”
His oncologist filed a claim to ACC in May 2023 and an independent doctor submitted Brian’s impairment assessment in November last year.
It said he had presented to the emergency department several times from October 2020.
Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora Bay of Plenty group director of operations Pauline McGrath said it acknowledged Brian’s experience and the “deep impact” a cancer diagnosis can have on patients and their whānau.
Health NZ had engaged with Brian about the care provided throughout his diagnosis and treatment journey, McGrath said.
Brian’s oncologist submitted an ACC claim for treatment injury on his behalf and had continued to support him throughout this process, she said.
ACC Minister Andrew Bayly last week announced independent reviews of ACC’s operational performance, investment strategy, and management of the $50 billion it invests. Final reports are expected by June.
