Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Bay of Plenty rental market experiencing a shortage

Zizi Sparks
By
5 mins to read
Dan Lusby, owner of Tauranga Rentals, says the shortage of rental properties in Tauranga is one of the worst he has seen in a long time. Photo / File

Dan Lusby, owner of Tauranga Rentals, says the shortage of rental properties in Tauranga is one of the worst he has seen in a long time. Photo / File

For many the weekly rent payment makes up the largest portion of bills. But where you choose to rent plays a large part in just how much you have to fork out. Some people choose
READ MORE:
Western Bay of Plenty rents continue to soar, except for one suburb
Rental crisis in Tauranga causing distress and desperation for those who need a home
Bay of Plenty landlords pull out of property market over new tenant rights
Tauranga rentals increase $255 over 20 years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.