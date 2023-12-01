Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Bay of Plenty Regional Council responds to complaints over rates collection and call wait times

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
Rail boss slams New Zealand infrastructure costs, last-minute agreement extends the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and more Kiwis falling behind on their mortgage payments in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s move to collecting its own rates has been met with formal complaints over the use of te reo Māori in communications, lengthy call wait times and other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times