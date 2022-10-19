Some people are believed to have not budgeted for their BOPRC rates bill. Photo / NZME

Some people are believed to have not budgeted for their BOPRC rates bill. Photo / NZME



The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has $43 million in outstanding rates, with only 47 per cent of ratepayers having paid or arranged payment of their annual bill.

Today is the deadline for payment of Bay of Plenty Regional Council rates. This is the first time the council sought its rates directly, as opposed to having its rates collected by other councils as in previous years.

The change is one that has not been warmly received among some residents, who have been taken by surprise and "shock" at the extra rates bill.

As of 5.30am on Wednesday, 24 per cent ($20m) of rates had been paid and another 23 per cent ($19m) of payments had been set up via direct debit. These were the latest figures available before publication.

Of the total $82m expected in regional council rates, $43m is yet to be paid.

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers' Association's Philip Brown. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rates team leader Jo Pellow attributed this to the fact it was the first year for direct rates collection. The regional council had no specific expectations of how swift payments should be made.

Based on feedback from local councils and previous experiences with rates team members, the regional council was "comfortable" with how it was tracking so far, she said.

The regional council would allow a grace period up until October 31. Anyone who paid after this date could expect a 10 per cent penalty on top of their rates bill.

"Where a customer has not paid their rates or set up an arrangement, there will be a further three notices sent to the customer over the remainder of the rating year," Pellow said.

"This will inform the customer as to their requirement to clear their rates, and the next steps that may be taken should this amount not be cleared by 30 June 2023."

By July 2023, the regional council will initiate collection action for any outstanding rates, Pellow said.

Regional House at Bay of Plenty Regional Council's offices on Elizabeth St, Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Previously, the regional council had its rates bill included with the rates bills of local councils.

In June 2021, the regional council signalled its plans to collect its own rates as means of greater independence from the timeframes and processes set by other councils.

In a story at the time, regional council general manager corporate Mat Taylor said the regional council also wanted to increase its public awareness of the work it does.

"At the moment, many ratepayers did not realise their rates bill from their district council included rates from the regional council."

Since then, the regional council has used print, radio and social media plus billboard advertising to let people know of the change.

However, Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers' Association chairman Philip Brown told the Bay of Plenty Times the separate regional council rates bill come as a surprise for some.

Brown said people believed they had already paid their rates when they paid their Tauranga City Council bills, which were due in August.

"I've heard of a lot of people who were unaware it was going to happen and by this, they were shocked, then shocked again by the amount. This is across the board," he said.

"There's certainly a lot of people talking about it, many didn't budget for this and I assume they have to move their money around."

The regional council, on its website, encourages people to set up direct debits, use internet banking, pay in person, or pay via credit or debit card which will incur a surcharge. But the council will not accept automatic payments for across the year.

On its website, the council said it recommended people set up a direct debit as payments would be calculated out across the year to June 30, 2023.

Regional council rates help pay for work committed to in the council's Long-term Plan or Annual Plan such as funding public transport, removing and managing pests in the area, and carrying out water quality testing.