Regional House at Bay of Plenty Regional Council's offices on Elizabeth St. Photo / NZME

A week after Bay of Plenty Regional Council rates were due, about $20.5 million remains unpaid.

The rates - collected by the regional council directly this year, in a break from tradition - were due on October 20. In previous years, district councils collected the regional council rates on its behalf.

As of Friday, the regional council had received 75 per cent of its total owed rates, about $61.5m.

Regional council rates team leader Jo Pellew said a lot of payments were received on the due date of October 20.

"It's great to see that the majority of our ratepayers have either set up a direct debit or paid their rates in full. Our remaining customers have until October 31 to make payment to avoid incurring a penalty on their rates account," Pellew said.

Anyone paying their rates after Monday can expect a 10 per cent penalty.

The regional council allowed a grace period between October 20 and 31 to allow anyone who might not have been expecting the bill a chance to adjust and pay.

On October 19, the regional council had $43m in rates outstanding.

At the time, Pellew attributed this to the fact it was the first year for direct rates collection.

After Monday, in addition to the 10 per cent penalty fee, any outstanding rates payments will cause three reminder or warning notices to be sent to the customer.

If payment had still not been made by June 30 next year, the regional council would initiate collection action.