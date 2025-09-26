Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty Regional Council approves first bus fare increase since 2018

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Bay of Plenty urban bus fares will increase from next January. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty urban bus fares will increase from next January. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty urban bus fares will increase for the first time in seven years from January.

The decision to hike the fares by 10% was made at the Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s last meeting of the triennium on Thursday.

Urban fares will increase for all services across

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save