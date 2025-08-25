Advertisement
Bay of Plenty radiology waitlist nears 9000, $11m spent on outsourcing

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

There were 8750 people on the waitlist for scans or x-rays in the Bay of Plenty region as of March 1. Photo / 123rf

Almost 9000 people are waiting for scans and X-rays in the Bay of Plenty region, Health New Zealand data shows.

Additionally, more than $11 million was spent on outsourcing medical imaging scans to private providers in the region in 11 months.

Health NZ data provided to Apex – the union

