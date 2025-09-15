Advertisement
Bay of Plenty power outages: 902 customers still without supply

Power cut hit 531 properties in Mount Maunganui after a 'massive bang'. File Photo.

There are 902 customers in the western Bay of Plenty still without power after the weekend storm.

High winds caused widespread outages in the Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty regions of Powerco’s electricity network.

Most damage was from trees bringing down power poles and lines.

Powerco crews are

