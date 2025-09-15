The largest outages involve the Minden area, Ōmokoroa and Kaitemako.

In the Minden area, 176 customers have no power, after lines came down.

In Ōmokoroa in the western Bay of Plenty, 81 customers were affected.

In Kaitemako, in the western Bay of Plenty, 59 customers were affected.

A Powerco spokesperson said the company thanked customers for their patience and understanding as crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.

At 6am Monday, 1695 Powerco customers in the North Island were without supply.

The majority of the outages were in the western Bay of Plenty.

Powerco head of network operations Mark Dunn said power was restored to about 4000 customers in and around Whangamatā on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the weekend’s strong winds downed trees and caused power cuts to thousands around Rotorua.

Unison spokesperson Ester du Fresne said around 2500 customers connected to Unison’s network in the Rotorua area “experienced sustained outages following powerful winds”.