Bay of Plenty Orchid Society president Cliff Goodchild.

This isn’t the usual time of year for orchid shows - but that has never been a problem for the Bay of Plenty Orchid Society.

The Te Puke-based club holds its annual show in the town’s memorial hall on Friday and Saturday, with president Cliff Goodchild saying it is popular with visitors and vendors.

“We are normally the first show of the year, the majority are later on, in the spring, so a lot of vendors come here because they want to get in early,” he says.

A lot of people also like the show and its timing.

“It’s the first chance of the year to have a catch up and have a chat, so being the first works in our favour.”

Having the show in April can provide a challenge for club members.

“It’s always a bit of a worry whether we are going to have enough because it is the wrong time of the year to have a show, but we do seem to have enough plants and flowers so that’s great.”

Orchid Mps Princess Diana grown by Faye Diprose.

The host club and the Tauranga Orchid Society will both have displays and there will be vendors selling orchids and other plants such as hoyas, tropical fruit trees and pot plants.

The host society will also have a sales table where there will be the chance to get a bargain.

Cliff says this summer has been a better one than last for orchids.

He says the club is ticking along, but could do with some new younger members and he would like to see potential new club members at the show.

“It’s a bit difficult but we have had a few who have joined us in the last few years,” he says.

One reason could be that people can get a lot of information and advice online.

“But you can get a lot more personal information [by being part of a club].”

The show is on 10am-4pm Friday and Saturday. Entry for adults is $3.