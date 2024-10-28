“We didn’t have enough money to get us to the next payment because we’ve always run on such an oily rag ... now families won’t get our service.”
Some money came from philanthropic funding and the community.
“In terms of philanthropic funding, it’s literally a lottery of who gets the funding. Sure, you do a lovely application and tell them how great you are but you don’t know how the philanthropic spreads that money around.”
“Pay for the full cost of the service that they’re funding because there’s been some previous research which showed they fund 80% and expect organisations to find the other 20% of philanthropic funding,” Davies said.
Unseen Heroes offers programmes designed to support young carers aged 24 and under.
Co-founder Te Rina Ruru-Pelasio said philanthropic funders had helped fund the organisation’s current intake but it had to cut back on services due to funding falling through.
“They’re the ones that are keeping us afloat at the moment. But you can only apply once a year, for six months, so what are we going to do for the next six months?
Ruru-Pelasio had to reduce the number of children put through her programme, which is based primarily in Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty.
“We didn’t manage to get as much funding as we had hoped.
She needed to find $35,000 for the year to cover annual operating costs of $95,000.
Paul Laing, a Phillip Verry Charitable Foundation representative, offered a $25,000 grant. The grant meant Eynon-Richards did not need to apply for more grants that offered less money and would be able to keep doors open for the financial year.
Tauranga Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said that working within a tight budget was always challenging.
“Applying for funding can be quite a long process with no guarantee of success. I believe that building a relationship with funders so they have a clear understanding of your charitable purpose is vital.”