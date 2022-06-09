Police have made an arrest in the case of an assault in Edgecumbe. Photo / NZME

Police have this evening arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to an assault at Riverslea Mall in Edgecumbe earlier this week.

Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said that shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, Police received a report of an assault near the toilets at the mall.

A boy in his mid-teens, who was with another group of boys, had been subject to a prolonged and violent assault that left him with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged with injuring with intent to injure.

The man is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on Tuesday, Murray said.

It followed a public appeal for information issued by police today.