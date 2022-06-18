A Lotto player in the Bay of Plenty won $200,000 in Saturday night's live draw. Photo / NZME

A Bay of Plenty Lotto player is $200,00 richer thanks to Saturday night's first division draw.

They join Lotto punters from Whangaparaoa, Auckland, Hawke's Bay, and Porirua who will also be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts.

The winning ticket was sold at Stanmore Bay Superette in Whangaparaoa, at Countdown North West in Auckland, at Titahi Bay Four Square in Porirua, and on MyLotto to players from Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.