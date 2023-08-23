Voyager 2023 media awards

Bay of Plenty Hospitals: Five wards over capacity for more than 100 days in 2022; nurses forego taking breaks

Megan Wilson
By
6 mins to read
Hospital authorities say they are looking at ways to better manage patient flow. Photo / 123rf

Five Bay of Plenty hospital wards operated over capacity for more than 100 days last year, and a union says the impact has nurses “at breaking point” at times.

Data received under the Official Information

