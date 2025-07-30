There are also two local forestry firefighters, one each from Timberlands Limited and the Forest Protection Service, and the two specialist fire team members.
Fire and Emergency NZ deputy national commander Brendan Nally said since arriving, the taskforce and specialist team were helping manage several fires alongside a small number of Manitoba Wildfire Service personnel.
Manitoba is experiencing one of its worst fire seasons in years, with more than 1.2 million hectares burned so far.
He said New Zealand now had 50 personnel aiding the wildfire response in Lake Cross, helping stop fires from spreading in the “very remote” and physically challenging terrain.
Much of the Kiwi crews’ work involved digging up hotspots and creating firebreaks, which was “tough, physical, arduous work” in the middle of the northern hemisphere summer.
According to a Canadian National Wildland Fire Service report, the fires were the result of reduced snowpack levels, “warmer-than-average” temperatures, low soil moisture and elevated drought conditions.
Nally said the description “arduous firefighters” was apt.
“Our Kiwi teams are working 14-day rotations, 12-hour shifts, with three days’ break to rest and recuperate, before doing it all again.
“They’re miles from anywhere, camping and sleeping in tents, and having pre-prepared basic rations and plenty of hot meals helicoptered to them.”
Nally said they were mainly using hand tools.
“Each Kiwi firefighter’s backpack contains their firefighting tools, including a shovel, a spade, a fire retardant, and a heavy ‘grubber’ type tool to dig, akin to using a hoe in people’s gardens.”
Nally said they also had a personal GPS locator in case they became separated from their crew.
He said the scale of wildfires in Canada and Alaska in the US, and the land destroyed, was “enormous”.
“To be honest, there were so many people keen to be part of this taskforce, we had to beat them off with a stick.”
He said it was likely that more Fire and Emergency personnel would be sent to Canada once the taskforce and specialist team’s deployments ended.
