- Video of a fireball over Bay of Plenty was captured by David Greig’s security camera.
- Greig said meteors are common, with 10,785 detected in February, but bright fireballs are rare.
- Fireballs Aotearoa’s network of 154 cameras helps track meteor frequency and aims to recover meteorites.
Video of a fireball streaking across the Bay of Plenty night sky has surfaced online.
A post on the Fireballs Aotearoa Facebook page said team member David Greig captured the fireball on one of his Tapo security cameras (Tapo C325WB) from rural Ōpōtiki at 10.49pm on Wednesday.
“The sky and the foreground looks very bright [like daytime] due to the bright moonlight and the very sensitive camera,” the Facebook post said.
“If the sky had been dark, the fireball would have looked even brighter.”