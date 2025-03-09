Firefighters from Tauranga and the surrounding area are responding to a large fire in a garage on a property in Minden, which is on SH2 in Western Bay of Plenty. Video / Supplied

Ash fell and smoke billowed across a Bay of Plenty community after a large garage fire on Sunday night with firefighters from Tauranga and the surrounding area responding to the incident.

It is believed several gas cylinders exploded in a garage on a property in the western Bay of Plenty community of Minden.

A nearby resident said there was a large fire in the Ainsworth Rd/Loop Rd area after the sound of “a couple of explosions”.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report of the blaze at 7.03pm.

More than 10 crews and fire trucks worked to bring the blaze under control.