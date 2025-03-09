Ash fell and smoke billowed across a Bay of Plenty community after a large garage fire on Sunday night with firefighters from Tauranga and the surrounding area responding to the incident.
It is believed several gas cylinders exploded in a garage on a property in the western Bay of Plenty community of Minden.
A nearby resident said there was a large fire in the Ainsworth Rd/Loop Rd area after the sound of “a couple of explosions”.
Fire and Emergency NZ received a report of the blaze at 7.03pm.
More than 10 crews and fire trucks worked to bring the blaze under control.