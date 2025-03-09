Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Bay of Plenty fire: Explosions, falling ash and billowing smoke from blaze in Minden

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Firefighters from Tauranga and the surrounding area are responding to a large fire in a garage on a property in Minden, which is on SH2 in Western Bay of Plenty. Video / Supplied

Ash fell and smoke billowed across a Bay of Plenty community after a large garage fire on Sunday night with firefighters from Tauranga and the surrounding area responding to the incident.

It is believed several gas cylinders exploded in a garage on a property in the western Bay of Plenty community of Minden.

A nearby resident said there was a large fire in the Ainsworth Rd/Loop Rd area after the sound of “a couple of explosions”.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report of the blaze at 7.03pm.

More than 10 crews and fire trucks worked to bring the blaze under control.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There are vehicles in the garage and several gas cylinders,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

The fire was brought under control about 9pm tonight.

Fire in Minden area, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo/Mike Oliver
Fire in Minden area, Western Bay of Plenty. Photo/Mike Oliver

Fire brigades from Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Ōmokoroa and Greerton fire stations attended the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A motorist who’d just drove past the property with the garage on fire said there were: “four or five fire trucks heading towards it in Loop Rd, and also an ambulance. It looks like a building fully involved.”

Another person in the Minden area said he heard a massive explosion and there were big bits of ash falling accompanied by a terrible smell.

“It feels apocalyptic,” the person said.

“There are massive black flecks on our lawn.”

Falling ash in the Bay of Plenty community of Minden after a garage exploded. Photo / Supplied
Falling ash in the Bay of Plenty community of Minden after a garage exploded. Photo / Supplied


Fire services are at the scene of a large fire in the Minden area of Western Bay of Plenty.Photo/ Antonia Baker
Fire services are at the scene of a large fire in the Minden area of Western Bay of Plenty.Photo/ Antonia Baker



Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times