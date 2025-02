"Crews are working to extinguish" a fire on Stockton Rd at Pukehina, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are attending a “well-involved” structure fire on Stockton Rd at Pukehina.

Three fire trucks and three water tankers had been sent to battle the blaze, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand was first alerted at 10.52am.”

Crews from Pukehina, Greerton, Maketu and Edgcumbe are there.