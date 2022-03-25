Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty employment lawyer answers questions on workplace mandates

5 minutes to read
Holland Beckett Law partner Christie McGregor. Photo / Supplied

Holland Beckett Law partner Christie McGregor. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Restrictions are being eased and vaccine passes will no longer be required from April 4. So can people who lost their jobs over the mandates get their jobs back? Reporter Zoe Hunter asks Bay of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.