Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty electorate up for grabs: National, Labour open candidate nominations

Sandra Conchie
By
3 mins to read
Bay of Plenty electorate MP Todd Muller has had a rollercoaster career in politics. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty electorate MP Todd Muller has had a rollercoaster career in politics. Photo / NZME

The National and Labour parties are calling for candidates to contend the Bay of Plenty electorate seat as Todd Muller prepares to retire from politics.

Muller has held the Bay of Plenty seat since 2014

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times