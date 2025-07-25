This year, 13 teams have entered.

“A slight dip from our usual numbers due to many New Zealand paddlers competing at the World Championships in Germany,” Nicholson said.

The Bay of Plenty Dragon Boating Club in action. Photo / supplied

“Nonetheless, we’re thrilled to welcome competitors from across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Auckland regions.”

The regatta will involve two divisions, a mixed category and a women’s category.

The first year the club hosted the regatta in 2021, six teams competed.

“Last year’s event had 16 teams from as far as Wellington and Taranaki competing,” Nicholson said.

However, this year’s event would be slightly different.

Instead of being at the end of Tauriko’s Caslani Lane, the event has shifted to The Strand at the Tauranga Waterfront for more public visibility.

“We’re even hoping to offer the public a chance to hop aboard and experience the boats first-hand.

“The Strand is such a beautiful area. Hopefully, it works both ways in bringing a spectacle down to the waterfront as well as exposure for our sport.

“Only experienced paddlers affiliated with regional dragon boat clubs are invited to ensure high-calibre racing and safety on the water.”

Paddlers range from 12 to older than 70.

This event would give people the opportunity to come out of winter hibernation and get back on the water, Nicholson said.

“Many of our teams are using the off-season to recover, so this gives our people the chance to get back out there.

“But also, one of the most critical impacts is that it allows people to reconnect with their second families, aka their teammates, whom they start to miss about now,” Nicholson said.

“For most of us, dragon boating is about more than racing. It’s the spirit of teamwork, the exhilaration of physical challenge, and a deep connection with the water.”

The public is welcome to watch the races and can find more information about the club on its Facebook page.