Bay of Plenty dragon boat festival in Tauranga aids Coastguard

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
3 mins to read

The Bay of Plenty Dragon Boating Club in action.

The Bay of Plenty Dragon Boat Club will brave the chilly weather this weekend in an off-season regatta in Tauranga for North Island paddlers.

Club president Karl Nicholson said the Splash n Dash Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at The Strand on the

