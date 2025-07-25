The Bay of Plenty Dragon Boat Club will brave the chilly weather this weekend in an off-season regatta in Tauranga for North Island paddlers.
Club president Karl Nicholson said the Splash n Dash Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at The Strand on thewaterfront aimed to keep the passion for the sport alive by celebrating fitness, camaraderie, and the thrill of dragon boating in Tauranga.
“It’s also an opportunity to give back to our community,” he said.
“Any money raised from entry fees will go to Tauranga Coastguard.”