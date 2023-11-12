A truck has lost its trailer on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident between Te Karaka Drive and Barrett Rd about 8.40am.

“The truck has appeared to have lost its trailer. Subsequently, two other vehicles have had a nose-to-tail crash.

“No injuries have been reported, but delays are expected in the area,” he said.

Police, fire and ambulance services were alerted.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three appliances, from Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Tauranga, were sent.

More to come.