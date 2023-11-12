Voyager 2023 media awards
Bay of Plenty crash: Truck loses trailer on SH2, nose to tail between two other vehicles

Bay of Plenty Times
A truck has lost its trailer on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident between Te Karaka Drive and Barrett Rd about 8.40am.

“The truck has appeared to have lost its trailer. Subsequently, two other vehicles have had a nose-to-tail crash.

“No injuries have been reported, but delays are expected in the area,” he said.

Police, fire and ambulance services were alerted.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three appliances, from Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Tauranga, were sent.

More to come.

